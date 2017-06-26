Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Atlanta Bombings trailer
In 1996, a bomb goes off at the Atlanta Olympics killing one and leaving hundreds injured. After a further 5 bombs are detonated, the FBI, ATF and GBI realize they're dealing with a serial bomber. Airs Sunday at 8p on HLN.
Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Atlanta Bombings trailer
In 1996, a bomb goes off at the Atlanta Olympics killing one and leaving hundreds injured. After a further 5 bombs are detonated, the FBI, ATF and GBI realize they're dealing with a serial bomber. Airs Sunday at 8p on HLN.