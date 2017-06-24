Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

colbert russia tv announcement nr sot_00002113
colbert russia tv announcement nr sot_00002113

    JUST WATCHED

    Colbert announces 2020 run on Russian TV

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Colbert announces 2020 run on Russian TV

During a visit to a Russian talk show, "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert announced that he will be running for president in 2020.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Colbert announces 2020 run on Russian TV

During a visit to a Russian talk show, "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert announced that he will be running for president in 2020.
Source: CNN