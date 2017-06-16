Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Murdered Bride trailer
In 1986, the LAPD arrive at a murder scene. They're certain it's an open and shut case, but the case quickly goes cold. It takes 10 years, and the advent of DNA testing to provide a stunning new lead. HLN's original series airs Fridays at 9p on HLN.
