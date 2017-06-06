Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Lady in the Barrel

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Lady in the Barrel

In 1999, police investigate the body of a murdered woman found in a barrel along with an address book that had been soaked for over 30 years. Using a game-changing technology called spectral imaging, scientists recover information from the address book. Premieres Fridays at 9PM on HLN.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Lady in the Barrel

In 1999, police investigate the body of a murdered woman found in a barrel along with an address book that had been soaked for over 30 years. Using a game-changing technology called spectral imaging, scientists recover information from the address book. Premieres Fridays at 9PM on HLN.
Source: CNN