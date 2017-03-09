Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

HIRH jfk jr witness report_00010816
HIRH jfk jr witness report_00010816

    JUST WATCHED

    Witness reports of JFK Jr.'s last transmissions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Witness reports of JFK Jr.'s last transmissions

HLN's "How it Really Happened" speaks to new witnesses who may have been the last to hear from John F. Kennedy, Jr.'s plane before it disappeared.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Witness reports of JFK Jr.'s last transmissions

HLN's "How it Really Happened" speaks to new witnesses who may have been the last to hear from John F. Kennedy, Jr.'s plane before it disappeared.
Source: CNN