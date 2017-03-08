Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

john legend underground season 2_00002309
john legend underground season 2_00002309

    JUST WATCHED

    John Legend on timely 'Underground' Season 2

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

John Legend on timely 'Underground' Season 2

The executive producer of the hit slavery-era drama and stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aldis Hodge chat with CNN about the show's relevance.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

John Legend on timely 'Underground' Season 2

The executive producer of the hit slavery-era drama and stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aldis Hodge chat with CNN about the show's relevance.
Source: CNN