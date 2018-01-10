Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Aerial dancing in the heart of the historic quarter in Ciudad de Panama_00002625
Aerial dancing in the heart of the historic quarter in Ciudad de Panama_00002625

    JUST WATCHED

    Aerial dancing in the historic quarter of Ciudad de Panama

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Aerial dancing in the historic quarter of Ciudad de Panama

"Destination" sets off to the "Republic of Panama", to explore this Central American country, one that rises to the expectations of any world traveler. Its legacies, come in the forms of culinary, biodiversity and culture. The Red Room is an unexpected find that touts a cultural evolution with rhythm and dance.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Aerial dancing in the historic quarter of Ciudad de Panama

"Destination" sets off to the "Republic of Panama", to explore this Central American country, one that rises to the expectations of any world traveler. Its legacies, come in the forms of culinary, biodiversity and culture. The Red Room is an unexpected find that touts a cultural evolution with rhythm and dance.
Source: CNN