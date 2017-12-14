Family Meal: NYC Documentary

Four chefs met in New York in the 80s and bonded over their French roots. Now they run the culinary scene in the city and beyond. During one unique family meal, Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Eric Ripert, and Jacques Torres go back to the beginning of their 30-year friendship.
