    Family Meal NYC with Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Eric Ripert, and Jacques Torres met in New York in the 80s and bonded over their French root. Now they run the culinary scene in the city and beyond. In one family meal, they revisit it all. For the full documentary, click here.
