Family Meal NYC with chefs Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Eric Ripert, and Jacques Torres
Family Meal NYC with chefs Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Eric Ripert, and Jacques Torres

    Family Meal: NYC trailer

Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Eric Ripert, and Jacques Torres met in New York in the 80s and bonded over their French roots. Now they run the culinary scene in the city and beyond. In one family meal, they revisit it all. For the full documentary, click here.
Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Eric Ripert, and Jacques Torres met in New York in the 80s and bonded over their French roots. Now they run the culinary scene in the city and beyond. In one family meal, they revisit it all. For the full documentary, click here.

Source: CNN
