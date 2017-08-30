Breaking News

    Papagayo, Lanzarote

The Romans called the Canaries the Purple Islands and on their northernmost tip lies Lanzarote, an island ravaged by pirates, empire-makers, slavers, and volcanic eruptions. Its beauty has remained though, and no area represents this more than Papagayo. A lush beach fringing a bay whose waters hides an ethereal spectacle of modern art.
Source: CNN

