Papagayo, Lanzarote

The Romans called the Canaries the Purple Islands and on their northernmost tip lies Lanzarote, an island ravaged by pirates, empire-makers, slavers, and volcanic eruptions. Its beauty has remained though, and no area represents this more than Papagayo. A lush beach fringing a bay whose waters hides an ethereal spectacle of modern art.
The Romans called the Canaries the Purple Islands and on their northernmost tip lies Lanzarote, an island ravaged by pirates, empire-makers, slavers, and volcanic eruptions. Its beauty has remained though, and no area represents this more than Papagayo. A lush beach fringing a bay whose waters hides an ethereal spectacle of modern art.