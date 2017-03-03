Trump's Medicaid changes could yank these kids' dental care
Hellosmile is a pediatric health care startup that serves over 50,000 kids in New York City's low-income neighborhoods----most of whom rely on federal aid programs. But with concerns over Medicaid funding under Trump, hellosmile's future remains uncertain.
