    Trump's Medicaid changes could yank these kids' dental care

Hellosmile is a pediatric health care startup that serves over 50,000 kids in New York City's low-income neighborhoods----most of whom rely on federal aid programs. But with concerns over Medicaid funding under Trump, hellosmile's future remains uncertain.
