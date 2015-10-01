Breaking News

    Teens' social secrets go deeper than parents think

Teens' social secrets go deeper than parents think

A CNN investigative report, "Being Thirteen: Inside The Secret World of Teens," finds parents who try to control their kids' social media use often don't realize that what their kids are posting may not match how they are feeling.
