500-year-old Vatican mystery solved

Two missing oil paintings by famed Renaissance artist Raphael have finally been discovered inside the Vatican's Hall of Constantine.
Source: CNN
Two missing oil paintings by famed Renaissance artist Raphael have finally been discovered inside the Vatican's Hall of Constantine.
