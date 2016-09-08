Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Couple poses for perfect 'Notebook' photoshoot

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Couple poses for perfect 'Notebook' photoshoot

To commemorate 57 years of marriage, Clemma and Sterling Elmore took photos inspired by "The Notebook" as proof of their never-ending love.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Couple poses for perfect 'Notebook' photoshoot

To commemorate 57 years of marriage, Clemma and Sterling Elmore took photos inspired by "The Notebook" as proof of their never-ending love.
Source: CNN