Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Couple poses for perfect 'Notebook' photoshoot
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Couple poses for perfect 'Notebook' photoshoot
To commemorate 57 years of marriage, Clemma and Sterling Elmore took photos inspired by "The Notebook" as proof of their never-ending love.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (14 Videos)
Couple poses for perfect 'Notebook' photoshoot
Tom Hanks: Captain Sully is a hero
Hillary Clinton's emails with Colin Powell released
Trump praises Putin during forum
Swimsuit model: I claimed confidence in my cellulite
Did terrorists plan to attack the Notre Dame cathedral?
Explosion at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
Apple's Tim Cook does 'Carpool Karaoke'
Mark Zuckerberg visits Nigeria
'Game of Thrones' ad: Vote for Cersei in 2016
Stars reveal their favorite music videos ever
Trump's immigration policy could hurt U.S. farmers
Barbra Streisand talks stardom and sexism
Amber Rose talks slut shaming at the VMAs
Streisand's duet with 'Donald Trump'
See More
Couple poses for perfect 'Notebook' photoshoot
To commemorate 57 years of marriage, Clemma and Sterling Elmore took photos inspired by "The Notebook" as proof of their never-ending love.
Source: CNN