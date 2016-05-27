Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
A 'car-eating' transformer could save environment
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
A 'car-eating' transformer could save environment
It looks like a giant, car-eating transformer, but China is hoping this new vehicle concept will be the answer to its crippling traffic problems
Source: CNN
CNN Style videos (78 Videos)
A 'car-eating' transformer could save environment
Painting with pollution
Six successful people discuss utopia
What does utopia mean in 2016?
Bronze Age discovery: Is this Britain's Pompeii?
Fendi makes fashion history at the Trevi Fountain
Can buildings actually grow?
Carine Roitfeld: How to flirt like the French
video
The secret world of Ellen von Unwerth
Vertical dancers take to skyscrapers as their stage
The buildings that time forgot
How to flirt like the French
video
Uncovering the heart of Paris style
Reema Al Banna: Telling stories through fashion
Capturing the ethereal beauty of deserted sport courts
Karl Lagerfeld: The man behind Chanel
Is this the world's craziest new skyscraper?
How to build an empire with Manolo Blahnik
90-sec dance through Hong Kong's glamorous art week
See the world in technicolor
The spectacular beauty of Arctic wilderness
Up late with Vhils
Nine things you didn't know about Ferrari
Twisting molten syrup into spectacular crystal
Kris Jenner on the art of motherhood
Architects live in beautiful forest retreat
Meet the world's next fastest car: Bugatti Chiron
Cigarettes and fairy tales at Milan Fashion Week
Ennio Morricone's philosophy on film music
Passion Points: Erdem Moralioglu on his love of books
What is so beautiful about Italian design?
Why it matters: Haute couture
KAWS and his army of cartoon giants land in the UK
Saul Leiter: Pioneer of early color photography
Indie brands shake up the Swiss watch industry
Uncomplicate your life in these wilderness retreats
London's largest-ever festival of lights
Highlights from Milan Fashion Week
Chen Man: Is this China's Annie Leibovitz?
A journey through automotive history
Alien invasion? Strange sightings in Hong Kong
Inside Elizabeth Taylor's home
The most exclusive garments in fashion
A drone's view of the Frieze Sculpture Park
Exclusive: Get dressed with Kim Kardashian
Customizing your own Ferrari
Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
Borgward production re-born in China
Valentino's love letter to Rome
The future of supercars: Electric or petrol?
1,526 sculptors worked on this incredible Hindu temple
Speed and style: A classic car show like no other
How models become top models
Beautiful artwork captures the heartbeat of admirers
The business of fashion: Brains behind an empire
A drone's view of Alex Chinneck's electric pylon
Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci's love letter to New York
Olivier Rousteing: 'I'll fight for diversity'
Inside the colorful world of designer Karim Rashid
Is this the most beautiful race car ever made?
What does Macbeth sound like in Cantonese?
Body painter makes models disappear
This 1914 classic car is still racing today
Why do people love Audrey Hepburn's 'look'?
An award-winning chef on his love of art
Millionaire puts beautiful car collection up for sale
A brief history of high fashion sneakers
How to buy a perfectly fitted shirt
These amazing pictures are made with packing tape
The enduring appeal of gold
Architecture that touches the heart and soul
The classic beauty of the Qipao dress
Thomas Heatherwick unlocks design's soulful side
Gold fit for an emperor
What is Daniel Libeskind's hidden talent?
Step back in time with Sin City's Shelby Cobra
The style and elegance of the Rolls Royce Wraith
Transgender model finds body confidence
An Aston Martin that became part of music history
See More
A 'car-eating' transformer could save environment
It looks like a giant, car-eating transformer, but China is hoping this new vehicle concept will be the answer to its crippling traffic problems
Source: CNN