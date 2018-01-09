Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik of North Korea perform during their pairs free skating program of the 49th Nebelhorn trophy figure skating competition in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, on September 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik of North Korea perform during their pairs free skating program of the 49th Nebelhorn trophy figure skating competition in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, on September 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Talks keep N. Korean skaters' dream alive

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Talks keep N. Korean skaters' dream alive

With the Winter Olympics only weeks away, North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik hope to take to the ice. Thawing tensions between their homeland and South Korea have rekindled the pair's hopes of competing. CNN's Christina Macfarlane reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Talks keep N. Korean skaters' dream alive

With the Winter Olympics only weeks away, North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik hope to take to the ice. Thawing tensions between their homeland and South Korea have rekindled the pair's hopes of competing. CNN's Christina Macfarlane reports.
Source: CNN