Talks keep N. Korean skaters' dream alive

With the Winter Olympics only weeks away, North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik hope to take to the ice. Thawing tensions between their homeland and South Korea have rekindled the pair's hopes of competing. CNN's Christina Macfarlane reports.
