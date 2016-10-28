WADA: Rio 2016 drug testing had 'serious failings'
A WADA report highlighted serious failings of the anti-doping methods employed at Rio 2016 noting up to half of all planned drug tests were aborted on some days because the athletes "simply could not be found." CNN's Patrick Snell reports.
