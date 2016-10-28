Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

IOC summit WADA
IOC summit WADA

    JUST WATCHED

    WADA: Rio 2016 drug testing had 'serious failings'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WADA: Rio 2016 drug testing had 'serious failings'

A WADA report highlighted serious failings of the anti-doping methods employed at Rio 2016 noting up to half of all planned drug tests were aborted on some days because the athletes "simply could not be found." CNN's Patrick Snell reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WADA: Rio 2016 drug testing had 'serious failings'

A WADA report highlighted serious failings of the anti-doping methods employed at Rio 2016 noting up to half of all planned drug tests were aborted on some days because the athletes "simply could not be found." CNN's Patrick Snell reports.
Source: CNN