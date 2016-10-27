US gymnastics coaches named in sexual assault lawsuit
Bela and Martha Karolyi, famed coaches of gymnastics legends, are being sued along with Dr. Larry Nassar by an ex-gymnast who says she was sexually assaulted by the physician. CNN's Patrick Snell reports.
