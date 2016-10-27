Schwarber: This is the moment we all live for

Breaking News

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 26: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber #12 (not pictured) during the third inning in Game Two of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on October 26, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Kyle Schwarber, who underwent surgery for a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee less than seven months ago, has helped the Chicago Cubs even the series against the Cleveland Indians, giving the Cubs their first win in a Fall Classic game in in 71 years.
