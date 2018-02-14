Cupp: Porter scandal is failure of leadership

HLN's S.E. Cupp slammed the White House leadership team and President Donald Trump for allowing the story of abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter to fester for days, saying her toddler could have managed the crisis better.
