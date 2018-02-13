Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on reporters during a press briefing at the White House February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. When quetioned about the status of White House employees' security clearance and its affect on national security, Sanders responded by saying, "You guys are the ones that publish classified information and put national security at risk... If anyone is publishing or putting out classified information, it's members of the press." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on reporters during a press briefing at the White House February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. When quetioned about the status of White House employees' security clearance and its affect on national security, Sanders responded by saying, "You guys are the ones that publish classified information and put national security at risk... If anyone is publishing or putting out classified information, it's members of the press." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Cooper hits Sanders for attempted 'gaslighting'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cooper hits Sanders for attempted 'gaslighting'

CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for her response to questions about President Trump's support for victims of domestic violence and exactly when White House officials became aware of abuse accusations leveled at former aide Rob Porter.
Source: CNN

Rob Porter resignation (17 Videos)

See More

Cooper hits Sanders for attempted 'gaslighting'

Anderson Cooper 360

CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for her response to questions about President Trump's support for victims of domestic violence and exactly when White House officials became aware of abuse accusations leveled at former aide Rob Porter.
Source: CNN