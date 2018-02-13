Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama admin discussed how much intel to share with Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama admin discussed how much intel to share with Trump

President Barack Obama met in January 2017 with then-FBI Director James Comey and other top national security officials to discuss sharing information related to Russia with the incoming Trump administration, where Obama stated that the Trump-Russia investigation should be handled "by the book," according to an email made public and a source familiar with the matter.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Obama admin discussed how much intel to share with Trump

CNN Tonight

President Barack Obama met in January 2017 with then-FBI Director James Comey and other top national security officials to discuss sharing information related to Russia with the incoming Trump administration, where Obama stated that the Trump-Russia investigation should be handled "by the book," according to an email made public and a source familiar with the matter.
Source: CNN