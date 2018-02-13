Obama admin discussed how much intel to share with Trump
President Barack Obama met in January 2017 with then-FBI Director James Comey and other top national security officials to discuss sharing information related to Russia with the incoming Trump administration, where Obama stated that the Trump-Russia investigation should be handled "by the book," according to an email made public and a source familiar with the matter.
