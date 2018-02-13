Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The US Senator always ready with a one-liner

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The US Senator always ready with a one-liner

Louisiana Sen John Kennedy has made a name for himself in the halls of Congress, where reporters have come to expect a funny quip in response to questions.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (13 Videos)

See More

The US Senator always ready with a one-liner

Louisiana Sen John Kennedy has made a name for himself in the halls of Congress, where reporters have come to expect a funny quip in response to questions.
Source: CNN