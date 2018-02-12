Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kehinde Wiley Painter, President Obama's official portrait & Amy Sherald Painter, Michelle Obama's official portrait Time: 11:45aET/4:45pGMT Location: National Portrait Gallery, DC
Kehinde Wiley Painter, President Obama's official portrait & Amy Sherald Painter, Michelle Obama's official portrait Time: 11:45aET/4:45pGMT Location: National Portrait Gallery, DC

    JUST WATCHED

    Obamas' official portraitists on their daunting task

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obamas' official portraitists on their daunting task

Exclusive: The Obamas are signaling "that it is okay to occupy skin that happens to look like this." Amanpour speaks with official portraitists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Obamas' official portraitists on their daunting task

Amanpour

Exclusive: The Obamas are signaling "that it is okay to occupy skin that happens to look like this." Amanpour speaks with official portraitists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.
Source: CNN