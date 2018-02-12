Breaking News
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Obamas' official portraitists on their daunting task
Exclusive: The Obamas are signaling "that it is okay to occupy skin that happens to look like this." Amanpour speaks with official portraitists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.
Amanpour
Exclusive: The Obamas are signaling "that it is okay to occupy skin that happens to look like this." Amanpour speaks with official portraitists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.
