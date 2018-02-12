Breaking News

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 19: Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump wait for the start of the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 19: Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump wait for the start of the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    Trump's daughter-in-law opens letter containing suspicious substance

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law opened a letter containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President's son, Donald Trump Jr., the New York Police Department said.
