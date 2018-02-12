Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

jeff sessions
jeff sessions

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions remarks on 'Anglo-American heritage'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions remarks on 'Anglo-American heritage'

While speaking to law enforcement officials in Washington, Attorney General Jeff Sessions noted the "office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement."
Source: CNN

Jeff Sessions (16 Videos)

See More

Sessions remarks on 'Anglo-American heritage'

While speaking to law enforcement officials in Washington, Attorney General Jeff Sessions noted the "office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement."
Source: CNN