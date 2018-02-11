Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Hispanic Trump voter defends President's rhetoric
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Hispanic Trump voter defends President's rhetoric
A Hispanic Trump voter and an undocumented immigrant debate Trump's immigration policies on The Van Jones .
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)
Hispanic Trump voter defends President's rhetoric
Kelly: Dreamers not on DACA 'too lazy'
Child gives Trump message on dad's ICE arrest
Trump: Americans are dreamers too
Trump changes tone on immigration
Trump open to Dreamers' pathway to citizenship
Trump's twists and turns on DACA
Trump on DACA: Don't fall for Dreamer trap
Biden: Dreamers not bargaining chips for wall
WH: Trump needs exchange for deal on DACA
WaPo: Kelly told Trump DACA deal 'not good'
Navarro: Trump's tone was brilliant
Who is a target for deportation?
Dreamers respond to DACA ending
Trump: Immigration bill must be 'bill of love'
8 border wall prototypes on display
See More
Hispanic Trump voter defends President's rhetoric
A Hispanic Trump voter and an undocumented immigrant debate Trump's immigration policies on The Van Jones .
Source: CNN