Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump voter Van Jones Show
Trump voter Van Jones Show

    JUST WATCHED

    Hispanic Trump voter defends President's rhetoric

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hispanic Trump voter defends President's rhetoric

A Hispanic Trump voter and an undocumented immigrant debate Trump's immigration policies on The Van Jones .
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Hispanic Trump voter defends President's rhetoric

A Hispanic Trump voter and an undocumented immigrant debate Trump's immigration policies on The Van Jones .
Source: CNN