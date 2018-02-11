Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump voter Van Jones Show
Trump voter Van Jones Show

    JUST WATCHED

    Hispanic Trump voter defends Trump's rhetoric

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hispanic Trump voter defends Trump's rhetoric

A Hispanic Trump voter and an undocumented immigrant debate Trump's immigration policies with CNN's Van Jones.
Source: CNN

The Van Jones Show (11 Videos)

See More

Hispanic Trump voter defends Trump's rhetoric

A Hispanic Trump voter and an undocumented immigrant debate Trump's immigration policies with CNN's Van Jones.
Source: CNN