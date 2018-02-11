Journalist reflects on 1994 Trump interview

After President Donald Trump defended a senior aide accused of domestic violence, journalist Nancy Collins reflects on her 1994 ABC interview with Trump, in which he discussed his then-wife, saying, "When I come home and dinner's not ready, I go through the roof."
