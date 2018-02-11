Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

kellyanne conway SOTU 2
kellyanne conway SOTU 2

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway: Trump has 'full faith' in John Kelly

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway: Trump has 'full faith' in John Kelly

Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway says Trump has full faith in Chief of Staff John Kelly and has no plans to replace him in the wake of Rob Porter's resignation.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Conway: Trump has 'full faith' in John Kelly

Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway says Trump has full faith in Chief of Staff John Kelly and has no plans to replace him in the wake of Rob Porter's resignation.
Source: CNN