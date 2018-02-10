NYT: US spies paid Russian who promised cyberweapons, Trump intel
Matthew Rosenberg of The New York Times reports that US spies, in an effort to retrieve cyberweapons stolen by Russia, were scammed out of $100,000 by a Russian who promised to deliver cyberweapons and damaging information on President Donald Trump.
