    Meghan McCain: If my dad could do it again ...

Meghan McCain: If my dad could do it again ...

Meghan McCain reflects on the outcome of her father's 2008 presidential campaign, saying it wouldn't be worth it for him to say "incendiary comments" that might have produced a different outcome.
