Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rand Paul: I never wanted government shutdown
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rand Paul: I never wanted government shutdown
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks on Senate floor after the government shutdown.
Source: CNN
Government shutdowns (15 Videos)
Rand Paul: I never wanted government shutdown
Pelosi sets record with historic House speech
Schumer: Deal is sprout of bipartisanship
McConnell: Worked to find common ground on deal
Trump: Shutdown worth it for our country
Trump signs bill to end government shutdown
Conway: Dems drew ire of base over shutdown
Schumer: Never know who to work with in GOP
Cruz: I have consistently opposed shutdowns
Photo of Trump during shutdown draws criticism
Democrat: We won 'potential for momentum'
McConnell: If we learned anything, it's this ...
Sen. Graham slams Trump adviser
McConnell: Schumer using children as hostages
Sen. Schumer: I offered Trump his wall
What a government shutdown means for you
See More
Rand Paul: I never wanted government shutdown
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks on Senate floor after the government shutdown.
Source: CNN