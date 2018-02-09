Breaking News

    Axelrod: Rand Paul wants to embarrass senators

Axelrod: Rand Paul wants to embarrass senators

David Axelrod says Sen. Rand Paul's remarks on the Senate floor were designed to expose the inner workings of politics on Capitol Hill.
Source: CNN

