    Rand Paul: GOP deficit spending 'hypocritical'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blasts the proposed government budget by claiming it raises deficits and says Republicans would be hypocritical to pass deficit spending under President Trump after "howling to high heaven" about the same practice under former President Obama.
