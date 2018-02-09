Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pararescuemen 106th Rescue Wing Air National Guard
Pararescuemen 106th Rescue Wing Air National Guard

    JUST WATCHED

    A moving reunion after a rescue from the sky

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

A moving reunion after a rescue from the sky

They parachuted from a C-130 into the Atlantic Ocean in total darkness. And that wasn't even the most incredible thing they did that day.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

A moving reunion after a rescue from the sky

They parachuted from a C-130 into the Atlantic Ocean in total darkness. And that wasn't even the most incredible thing they did that day.
Source: CNN