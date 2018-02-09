Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel and President Donnald Trump
Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel and President Donnald Trump

    JUST WATCHED

    Judge taunted by Trump to hear border wall case

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Judge taunted by Trump to hear border wall case

Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who President Trump called "a hater" and impartial for his Mexican-American heritage, is set to hear a case on Trump's border wall. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.
Source: CNN

Trump's border wall (14 Videos)

See More

Judge taunted by Trump to hear border wall case

New Day

Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who President Trump called "a hater" and impartial for his Mexican-American heritage, is set to hear a case on Trump's border wall. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.
Source: CNN