Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Commentator: Bottom line, WH protected abuser
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Commentator: Bottom line, WH protected abuser
CNN commentator and former communications director Amanda Carpenter tells CNN's
Jake Tapper
it's infuriating to see the Trump White House "defend this."
Source: CNN
Rob Porter resignation (9 Videos)
Commentator: Bottom line, WH protected abuser
Rob Porter's ex-wife: He's deeply troubled
Porter's ex-wife: I don't think he's changed
WH: We all could have done better with Porter
White House responds to Rob Porter resignation
White House aide's ex-wife details alleged abuse
Cooper on Kelly's claim: That's just fantasy
Porter's ex-wife says he is abusive and angry
Senator: Shame on WH if covering up abuse claims
Tapper: WH is degrading US values
See More
Commentator: Bottom line, WH protected abuser
The Lead
CNN commentator and former communications director Amanda Carpenter tells CNN's
Jake Tapper
it's infuriating to see the Trump White House "defend this."
Source: CNN