Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

walter shaub newday
walter shaub newday

    JUST WATCHED

    Ex-ethics chief praises pick to replace him

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ex-ethics chief praises pick to replace him

Former director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub praises the Trump administration for appointing Emory Rounds as the new ethics director.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump's administration (15 Videos)

See More

Ex-ethics chief praises pick to replace him

New Day

Former director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub praises the Trump administration for appointing Emory Rounds as the new ethics director.
Source: CNN