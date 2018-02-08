White House aide's ex-wife details alleged abuse

Rob Porter, a top White House aide with regular access to President Donald Trump abruptly resigned amid abuse allegations from two ex-wives, who each detailed to CNN what they said were years of consistent abuse from Porter, including incidents of physical violence. Porter denied the allegations in a statement issued in the wake of his resignation.
