Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nancy pelosi house speech
nancy pelosi house speech

    JUST WATCHED

    Pelosi sets record with historic House speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pelosi sets record with historic House speech

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held the floor for 8 hours to oppose the budget deal because it did not address DACA.
Source: CNN

Nancy Pelosi (9 Videos)

See More

Pelosi sets record with historic House speech

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held the floor for 8 hours to oppose the budget deal because it did not address DACA.
Source: CNN