Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Pelosi sets record with historic House speech
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Pelosi sets record with historic House speech
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held the floor for 8 hours to oppose the budget deal because it did not address DACA.
Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi (9 Videos)
Pelosi sets record with historic House speech
Pelosi struggles with Trump trust question
Schumer, Pelosi, Trump 'agree' to fix DACA
Pelosi: I asked Trump, the tweet appeared
Pelosi: GOP health care bill is mean
Pelosi: How can GOP look at themselves?
Pelosi: I thrive on competition
Dem lawmaker: Pelosi is more toxic than Trump
Nancy Pelosi: We are all team Scalise
Pelosi: Republican comments are outrageous
See More
Pelosi sets record with historic House speech
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held the floor for 8 hours to oppose the budget deal because it did not address DACA.
Source: CNN