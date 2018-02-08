Breaking News
Pelosi sets record for longest House speech in history
Pelosi sets record for longest House speech in history
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held the floor for 8 hours to oppose the budget deal because it did not address DACA.
Source: CNN
