Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

paul ryan 2.8
paul ryan 2.8

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan: Committed to solving DACA problem

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan: Committed to solving DACA problem

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks as Congress prepares to vote on a budget deal to avert another government shutdown.
Source: CNN

Government shutdowns (15 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan: Committed to solving DACA problem

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks as Congress prepares to vote on a budget deal to avert another government shutdown.
Source: CNN