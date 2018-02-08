Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (L), White House chief of staff John Kelly (C) and White House staf secretary Rob Porter look on after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation calling for a national day of prayer on September 3 for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (L), White House chief of staff John Kelly (C) and White House staf secretary Rob Porter look on after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation calling for a national day of prayer on September 3 for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    John Kelly's series of controversial comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

John Kelly's series of controversial comments

When John Kelly arrived, he was credited with bringing discipline to the White House. But lately, some of his statements have attracted unwanted attention.
Source: CNN

Gen. John Kelly (14 Videos)

See More

John Kelly's series of controversial comments

When John Kelly arrived, he was credited with bringing discipline to the White House. But lately, some of his statements have attracted unwanted attention.
Source: CNN