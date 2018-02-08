Camerota's full interview with Arthur Jones

Breaking News
Arthur Jones, the former leader of the American Nazi Party and the only candidate in the Republican primary for Illinois' third Congressional district, speaks to CNN's Alisyn Camerota.
