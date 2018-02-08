Breaking News

    Camerota's full interview with Arthur Jones

Camerota's full interview with Arthur Jones

Arthur Jones, the former leader of the American Nazi Party and the only candidate in the Republican primary for Illinois' third Congressional district, speaks to CNN's Alisyn Camerota.
