Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Arthur Jones Alisyn Camerota 02082018
Arthur Jones Alisyn Camerota 02082018

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN anchor to Holocaust denier: You will lose

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN anchor to Holocaust denier: You will lose

CNN's Alisyn Camerota tells Arthur Jones, the only candidate in the Republican primary for Illinois' third Congressional district and a Holocaust denier, that chances are he'll "go down in flames."
Source: CNN

alt right (10 Videos)

See More

CNN anchor to Holocaust denier: You will lose

New Day

CNN's Alisyn Camerota tells Arthur Jones, the only candidate in the Republican primary for Illinois' third Congressional district and a Holocaust denier, that chances are he'll "go down in flames."
Source: CNN