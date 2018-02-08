Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
CNN anchor to Holocaust denier: You will lose
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
CNN anchor to Holocaust denier: You will lose
CNN's Alisyn Camerota tells Arthur Jones, the only candidate in the Republican primary for Illinois' third Congressional district and a Holocaust denier, that chances are he'll "go down in flames."
Source: CNN
alt right (10 Videos)
CNN anchor to Holocaust denier: You will lose
Violent clash at white nationalist rally
White nationalists march in Virginia
'Telephone terrorism' hits US Jewish centers
Anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in the US
Whitefish, Montana's most infamous resident
Alt-right leader: 'Hail Trump!'
What is the alt-right movement?
The controversial work of Trump's chief strategist
Steve Bannon: I'm an economic nationalist
Glenn Beck blasts the 'alt right'
See More
CNN anchor to Holocaust denier: You will lose
New Day
CNN's Alisyn Camerota tells Arthur Jones, the only candidate in the Republican primary for Illinois' third Congressional district and a Holocaust denier, that chances are he'll "go down in flames."
Source: CNN