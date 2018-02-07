Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: WH is degrading US values
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: WH is degrading US values
CNN's
Jake Tapper
details what he calls the "erosion of standards" in the White House under the Trump administration.
Source: CNN
Exiting after Trump (15 Videos)
Tapper: WH is degrading US values
White House responds to Rob Porter resignation
The high-profile exits since Trump took office
CDC director resigns
Who is Andrew McCabe?
Omarosa leaving White House role
White House: Secy. Tom Price has resigned
Officials: Gorka resigned from White House
Trump appointee Higbie resigns over comments
Trump fires Steve Bannon
Scaramucci's brief White House tenure
Priebus: Trump has a right to change direction
Trump fires acting AG Sally Yates
Spicer's most eventful press briefings
Trump fires top State Department officials
See More
Tapper: WH is degrading US values
The Lead
CNN's
Jake Tapper
details what he calls the "erosion of standards" in the White House under the Trump administration.
Source: CNN