Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump deposition business losses_00000000
donald trump deposition business losses_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    What Donald Trump is like under oath

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What Donald Trump is like under oath

President Trump once estimated that he had given more than 100 depositions. They may offer clues to how an interview with Robert Mueller could play out.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

What Donald Trump is like under oath

President Trump once estimated that he had given more than 100 depositions. They may offer clues to how an interview with Robert Mueller could play out.
Source: CNN