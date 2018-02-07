Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What Donald Trump is like under oath
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What Donald Trump is like under oath
President Trump once estimated that he had given more than 100 depositions. They may offer clues to how an interview with Robert Mueller could play out.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump (15 Videos)
What Donald Trump is like under oath
Tracking Trump's promises one year in
Crowd boos as Trump calls media 'fake'
Trump changes tone on immigration
Trump's female base holds despite allegations
Trump slams, then supports surveillance bill
Trump: I'm a very stable genius
Ron Reagan Jr.: Trump came to office unfit
Russia probe stokes Trump's rage
Trump: Only 'lies and deceit' from Pakistan
Trees planted where CNN filmed Trump golfing
Trump applauds Iran's anti-government protest
Trump falsely claims he's signed most bills
Trump tweets climate change could be 'good'
Trump slams Russia dossier as 'bogus'
See More
What Donald Trump is like under oath
President Trump once estimated that he had given more than 100 depositions. They may offer clues to how an interview with Robert Mueller could play out.
Source: CNN